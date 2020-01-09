EU calls on Israel to comply with int’l law over settlement announcement

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The European Union reiterated its clear position that all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

This comes as the Israeli Authorities approved on January 5 and 6 the construction of almost two thousand housing units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including the retroactive approval of already existing constructions, some of which were built on private Palestinian land. This decision follows other settlement-related developments in recent months, including in particularly sensitive places such as East Jerusalem and Hebron.

“We call on the government of Israel to fully comply with international law, end all settlement activity on occupied or disputed lands and related actions,” the EU said in an official statement.

“Violence by settlers on Palestinian civilians and their property has to be stopped and prevented. The European Union also reiterates that it will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by both sides,” it added.

The European Union concluded by saying it will continue to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards the two-State solution, the only realistic and viable way to fulfil the legitimate aspirations of both peoples.