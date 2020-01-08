Jericho: Six Palestinians injured in clashes with IOF

PNN/ Jericho/

Six citizens were wounded with rubber-coated metal bullets, and dozens suffocated in clashes that broke out at dawn today, Wednesday, with the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the homes of citizens in Aqabat Jabr refugee camp southwest of Jericho.

Local sources said that two youths were wounded with rubber-coated metal bullets, one with three bullets in the left foot, and another with a rubber bullet over his eye, and they were transferred to Jericho Governmental Hospital, while 4 others were treated in the field, during the occupation army’s storming the camp and searching 3 houses belonging to the family of Awaidat and Medical.

The sources added that dozens were suffocated by inhaling tear gas that was fired by the occupation forces during the confrontations in the middle of the camp and at its entrance.

In addition, a traffic accident occurred next to the Bilsan Park near the camp, after a public vehicle belonging to a citizen of Nablus collided with an electricity column, due to inhaling tear gas and lack of visibility, as well as firing sound bombs as it passed from the place.