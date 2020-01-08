Iran: 80 US militants killed in bombing of Ein Al-Assad base in Iraq

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A source familiar with the Revolutionary Guards announced, in a special statement to FarsNews Agency, the size of the heavy losses suffered by the American base of Ein Al-Assad in Iraq due to the Iranian missile strikes.

“According to the accurate reports received from our sources in the region, 80 American terrorists have been killed and about 200 wounded so far, as the wounded were evacuated directly from this base by helicopters,” the source said.

“Ein al-Assad base is one of America’s strategic bases, supported by swarms of drones,” statement added.

The source pointed out that “15 missiles hit 20 sensitive targets in this base and a remarkable number of helicopters and drones were destroyed. Despite the warning situation that the American forces had, the ground forces were unable to do any counter-action.”

The source stressed: “We are monitoring 104 sensitive US targets in the region. In the event of any American aggression against us, we will destroy it.”

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, according to the Pentagon.

The attack came after Iran-backed PMU supporters stormed the US embassy in Baghdad in protest of a US airstrike that killed PMU militiamen. The US had defended its actions, saying it was in retaliation for PMU elements launching rockets at US troops in Irbil.

Iranian officials had threatened a heavy response for Soleimani’s killing.