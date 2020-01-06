Orthodox Christmas Day celebrations kick off in Bethlehem 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On Monday morning, Christmas celebrations for the Orthodox churches running on the eastern calendar.

Where the procession of Archbishop Kabriel Daho, the Patriarchal Vicar of the Syriac Orthodox in the Holy Land, Jordan, accompanied by Captain Shimon Jean and Captain Paul Khanu and the elders of the community, departed from Saint Mark’s Monastery for the Syriac Orthodox in Jerusalem to Bethlehem, accompanied by the priests, deacons, representatives of the Syriac institutions, the Mukhtar of the sect and its leaders, when the procession reached Mar Elias will be greeted by dignitaries and representatives of the Syriac institutions in the governorate, and the procession headed in a motorcade through the Al-Mahd Street to the Nativity Square and the Paradise Hotel. The procession will be presented by the Palestinian Traffic Police and at the junction of Beit Sahour Terra Sancta School for Girls Nuns of Mar Youssef leads the procession Scout groups.

The procession was received at the Nativity Square by the mayor of Bethlehem, the lawyer, Anton Salman, the mayor of Beit Jala, Nicolas Khamis, the mayor of Beit Sahour, Jihad Khair, the governor, Major General Kamel Hamid, and Colonel Hqouti Tariq Al Haj, director of the police of the province and the commander of the region, Brigadier General Nazer Amro, head of the Presidential Committee for Church Affairs Dr. Ramzi Khoury, Eng. Ziad Al-Bandak, Mrs. Rola Ma’aya, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ministers and Representatives, and they represented the security agencies, institutions, and associations, the Priest of the Syriac Parish, Father Boutros Neama, President and members of the St. Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Association, heads, representatives and dignitaries of the Syriac Church and The people of the region.