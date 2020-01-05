IPS transfer Ramon prisoners to Nafha jail

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli prison forces have stormed section 6 of the Ramon jail and transferred all its inmates to Nafha jail.

According to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs on Sunday, the forces transferred the prisoners in the cold weather without allowing them to change their clothes or take their personal belongings.

The Ramon prisoners told a lawyer from the Commission that they intend to take protest steps in protest at the escalating raids on their cells and the violations committed against them during the raids and in solidarity with hunger striker Ahmed Zahran.