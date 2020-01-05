IOF arrest 16 Palestinians, most of them from Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces on Sunday arrested at least 16 citizens, including 10 citizens, from Al-Issawiya town, occupied Jerusalem.

Local sources in Al-Issawiya reported that the occupation forces arrested 10 Palestinians after they raided and searched their homes.

In the same context, the Israeli occupation forces arrested, at dawn today, a young man from the city of Qalqilya.

Last night, the Israeli occupation forces detained a young man from the town of Al-Ubeidiya, east of Bethlehem, at the Za’tara military checkpoint, searched him, and handed him a report for intelligence review.

Security sources said that the occupation forces stationed at the Za’tara checkpoint detained the young Ahmed Tawfiq Radayda (37 years), seized a sum of 4,000 shekels in his possession, and then handed him a report to review its intelligence before releasing him.