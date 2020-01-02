IOF detain five Palestinians in night raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli forces today detained at least five Palestinians and raided homes in overnight raids across the West Bank.

Israeli military vehicles raided Anabta town, located to the east of Tulkarem city, where soldiers detained two former prisoners.

In Jenin district, a similar Israeli military raid was carried out in Bir al-Basha village, located to the south of Jenin city, resulting in the detention of a Palestinian.

In Hebron district, two brothers were rounded up in a raid in As-Samou’ town, located to the south of Hebron city.

Israeli soldiers also broke into and thoroughly searched several houses in Hebron’s Old City, turning them upside down.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.