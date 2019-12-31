Prisoner Zahran enters 100th day of hunger strike

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Prisoner Ahmed Zahran (42 years), from the town of Deir Abu Mishaal, entered his 100th day of hunger strike, in protest against administrative detention, as he faces serious health conditions in the Ramleh prison Clinic.

The Prisoners Club said that the occupation authorities, with its various apparatus, are manipulating the fate of the prisoner Zahran and trying to circumvent his strike after announcing its intention to transfer him to the investigation, and also delayed the decision on the appeal against the decision to confirm his administrative detention.

On December 19, 2019, the occupation court postponed holding the appeal session against the decision to confirm his administrative detention, and on December 23, 2019 the session was held, and until now the court has not issued the decision, after the prosecution claimed that it will provide data against it.

The Prisoners Club pointed out that the occupation authorities continued their intransigent stance, aimed at taking revenge on the prisoner Zahran, and delivering him to a dangerous health stage, difficult to treat later, and affecting his fate, and this is what happened with the majority of the prisoners who went on hunger strikes.

The occupation authorities continue to impose a number of forms of abuse against him, the most prominent of which is to deny him access and isolate him in difficult circumstances, except for the pressures practiced by prisoners around the clock.

The Prisoners Club indicated that the current strike of Prisoner Zahran is the second strike during this year, as he went on a hunger strike that he initiated in March 2019 and lasted for a period of (39) days, and ended it after promises to end his administrative detention, but the occupation violated his promise to release him And, he issued a new administrative detention decision, after which he initiated the current strike.

It is worth noting that the prisoner Zahran, a former prisoner, spent a total of 15 years in the concentration camps, and is the father of four children.

It is noteworthy that more than (50) prisoners went through self-strikes, against the occupation’s policies, most of which were against administrative detention, and most of them ended with promises of release, or by setting the ceiling for administrative detention for them.