IOF arrest 12 Palestinians in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday evening arrested 12 Palestinian young men in Jerusalem, five of them from the Bab al-Amoud area.

Footage circulated on the internet showed Israeli police officers brutalizing and roughly detaining five young men during their presence in the Bab al-Amoud area near the Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier, the IOF arrested four young men after raiding their homes in at-Tur town in east Jerusalem. Two others were taken prisoners during a similar campaign in Hizma town.

The IOF also arrested a Jerusalemite young man after ransacking his home in Shu’fat refugee camp, claiming they found a weapon and ammunition belonging to him.