Israel arrested 5,500 Palestinians in 2019

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested more than 5,500 Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territory during 2019; among them were 889 children and at least 128 women.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Human Rights Institutions in a fact sheet issued today, Monday, said that the number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the prisons of the occupation until the date of preparing the paper, reached approximately (5000), including (40) females, while the number of child detainees reached approximately (200) children, and the number of administrative detainees reached about (450).

The Israeli occupation authorities have escalated their arbitrary arrests of children and Palestinian minors and women, and practiced various forms of torture against them during and after their arrest, and during the year 2019.

According to the follow-up of partner institutions, on the reality of the prisoners inside the prisons and detention centers of the Israeli occupation, the issue of torture topped the scene compared to the past few years, specifically after the month of August 2019, where the detention operations escalated, and targeted all groups of Palestinian society.

During the year 2019, the occupation killed five prisoners through its systematic policies, the most prominent of which is the issue of medical negligence, which rises in its dense detail, to being psychological and physical torture, and the martyrs are: Fares Baroud, Omar Awni Younis, Nassar Taqatqa, Bassam Al-Sayeh, and Sami Abu Dayak, and the detention of two bodies continues. Four prisoners, including the prisoner Aziz Owaisat, who was martyred as a result of torture in 2018, in addition to the prisoners Fares Baroud, Nassar Taqatqa and Bassam Al-Sayeh. This brings the number of martyrs of the captive national movement to (222) martyrs since 1967.

The occupation authorities continued to issue administrative detention orders against the Palestinians, as the number of administrative detention orders issued during the year 2019 reached (1035). Among the orders that were issued against four children and four women.

The repression forces carried out repression and incursions inside prisons, which caused dozens of prisoners to be injured with various injuries, including severe injuries, the most severe of which were in “Ofer, the Negev, and Raymond” prisons, where the institutions were considered, according to testimonies that they documented through their lawyers that the repression took place , It was the most violent and deadliest since the storming of the Negev Prison in 2007, when the prisoner, Muhammad al-Ashqar, was killed at the time, when he was shot directly.

The number of sick prisoners in the occupation prisons reached more than 700, among them at least ten prisoners suffering from cancer, including more than 200 cases suffering from chronic diseases, and the follow-up of the institutions indicates that the occupation authorities continued during the year 2019 In the policy of medical negligence against sick or injured prisoners, by assaulting them, handcuffing them, and transporting them through “intermediate” vehicles without regard to their health conditions, they are also deprived of treatment, testing, and diagnosis of diseases for long periods of years up to years.

The institutions pursued a set of policies that the occupation authorities continued to implement, including: the policy of collective punishment that affected dozens of family members of detainees, whether by arresting them, summoning them, and threatening them, and breaking into their homes repeatedly, except for house demolitions that affected a number of the detainees’ homes.

Among the policies that continued to be implemented is the policy of unilateral isolation, which I imposed on dozens of prisoners, as punishment, or as an order issued by the Shin Bet security services.

The occupation courts, at their various levels, constituted an essential tool in consolidating the violations carried out against the prisoners, the most prominent of which was the decision that authorized investigators to use exceptional methods of torture in the case of the prisoner Samer Al-Arbeed.

In the face of the policies of the occupation, more than 50 prisoners of war carried out self-hunger strikes, most of them rejecting the policy of administrative detention, among them a prisoner who went through two hunger strikes, the prisoner Ahmed Zahran (44 years), from the town of Deir Abu Mishal. Accompanying these strikes, support strikes that the prisoners carried out with them. The prisoners also carried out militant steps, including mass strikes, in which dozens of them participated gradually, rejecting the repression, which was described as the heaviest in years, as well as a rejection of the jamming system imposed by the occupation detention camps on the prisoners by a political decision.

The institutions affirm that the occupation authorities are fighting the Palestinian presence through a number of policies, the most prominent of which are the daily arrests of all groups of Palestinian society, bypassing all humanitarian rules and laws, and entrenching their grave violations through a judicial system, which is the primary tool in legalizing and perpetuating crime.

The institutions call on all local, regional and international jurisdictions to take effective procedural steps to ensure the protection of the Palestinian presence and the protection of humanity.