Ashrawi: Israel withholding tax revenues is criminal collective punishment

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Israeli government has decided to withhold 150 Million shekels from Palestine’s tax revenues, in what Palestinians said was a blatant act of theft and political extortion.

“This is a clear violation of Palestinian rights and signed agreements as well as a criminal act of collective punishment exacted for cynical domestic Israeli political reasons,” senior PLO member, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement.

“By this act of theft, the families of the victims of the Israeli occupation are punished and forced into poverty collectively,” she added.

“In the context of the current domestic political stalemate, Israel is intensifying its violations against the Palestinian people.”

The Palestinian leadership will not succumb to this political and financial aggression and will persist in discharging its duties towards all segments of the Palestinian people,” Ashrawi concluded.

Israel said it will freeze 43 million dollars from the tax revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinians, which is the amount the Palestinian government pays monthly to the families of those killed or imprisoned by Israel.

In July last year, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, passed a law that allows Israeli authorities to withhold an amount equal to payments to families of Palestinians killed or imprisoned by Israel.

The law was only partially implemented in 2019, starting from February.

In October, Palestine accepted to receive a payment of tax revenues collected by Israel on its behalf after rejecting deducted money transfers by Israel for eight months.