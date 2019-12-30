Al-Azzeh: Civil society institutions reject conditioned funding by EU

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian civil society organizations announced their absolute rejection of politically conditioned funding, according to a new resolution by the European Union, even if this leads to the collapse of institutions and stops them from performing their vital work.

Director of the Badil Center, Nidal Al-Azzeh, told PNN that institutions of all kinds refuse to sign the annexes sent by the European Union, which include new conditions placed on the funding provided by the union.

Nidal stressed Badil’s rejection of the annex contents, which classifies five Palestinian political forces as “terrorist organizations”.

Al-Azzeh said that the center received funding for a project with a value of one million two hundred thousand dollars, however, they withdrew the project for their refusal to sign the conditional papers, saying they affected the Palestinian history, cause and resistance of the people.

Al-Azzeh indicated that the organization went to the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, and demanded that they issue a position to prevent Palestinian institutions from signing and accepting this statement.

He also called on the Palestinian street to be part of this opinion that affects the Palestinian national fabric.

This comes as the European Union and other donor institutions stipulating the signing of the so-called terror document in order to obtain funding as this document includes the consideration of a number of Palestinian political forces and resistance forces, especially Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Al-Aqsa Brigades – Fatah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Popular Front – General Command as terrorist organizations, and are imposed through the so-called procedures of examination and scrutiny on institutions playing the role of an accomplice to the security agent against his people.

Palestinian institutions called on the European Union and donor institutions to abolish this condition from any contracts with Palestinian civil society institutions.