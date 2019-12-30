2,500 settlers storm Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Nine Palestinians were injured with rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas suffocation of tear gas, during clashes with the Israeli occupation forces which erupted before hundreds of settlers stormed Joseph’s Tomb, east of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Nablus told Wafa that three citizens were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets and were transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital for treatment, while six others were treated on the ground after they suffocated by tear gas, during the clashes that broke out near the shrine.

Hebrew media reported that 2,500 settlers stormed the shrine at dawn to perform Talmudic rituals, with heavy guard from the occupation army, which took over the roofs of a number of buildings.