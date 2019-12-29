Haaretz: Israel approved 2000 new settlement units in the West Bank

PNN/ Jerusalem/

It is expected that the so-called “Israeli Civil Administration” will approve within days the construction of thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Hebrew newspaper “Haaretz” said Sunday morning that “the so-called Supreme Building Council of the Civil Administration will approve this week the construction of two thousand settlement units in isolated blocs and settlements.”

She stated that the ratification comes in implementation of statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few days ago, in which he said that he “will soon seek to ratify the construction of 3 thousand settlement units.”

And Netanyahu announced that he would soon announce the annexation of the Jordan Valley and seek American support for the annexation of the rest of the West Bank settlements.