Maltese PM visits Bethlehem for Christmas Midnight Mass

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On 24 December 2019, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta Hon, Dr. Joseph Muscat visited Bethlehem, Palestine as a guest of the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

During this short visit to Bethlehem, Palestine, the Maltese Prime Minister had high level talks with President Abbas , Prime Minister H.E. Muhammad Shtayyeh and Foreign Minister H.E. Riad Malki at the Muqataa in Bethlehem. During these high level talks, President Abbas and Prime Minister Shtayyeh gave the Maltese Prime Minister a detailed explanation on the issues and challenges currently being faced by the Palestinian people on the ground in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza. Both the Palestinian and Maltese sides reiterated their long lasting commitment towards the excellent Malta -Palestine relations and pledged to continue to push for the enhancement of these long established relations in the future.

The Prime Minister of Malta was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Malta Hon Carmelo Abela along with the Representative of the Republic of Malta in Ramallah, Palestine Ambassador Reuben Gauci.

Following the high level talks with President Abbas and Prime Minister Shtayyeh, the Maltese Prime Minister attended traditional Bethlehem Midnight Mass in St Catherine’s Catholic Church in the Nativity Complex and expressed his sincerest appreciation for the chance given to him by the Holy Land of Palestine to be present in such a spiritually uplifting event.