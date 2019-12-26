IOF fire missiles at Gaza Strip

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli occupation planes launched, at dawn today, Thursday, a series of raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip, causing damage to properties.

Sources in the Gaza Strip reported that Israeli F-16 warplanes bombed three missiles, located west of Gaza City, leaving destroyed homes and property of neighboring citizens, without any reported casualties.

Israeli warplanes bombed another site northwest of Gaza City with at least two missiles, which resulted in damage to the place, in addition to another site west of the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, with two missiles.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes bombed five missiles, a site west of the city, and completely destroyed it, with no injuries reported.