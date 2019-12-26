ICC’s Bensouda to Israel: I have a clear conscience

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, said that she works according to her mandate, with independence, objectivity and complete integrity, saying she has nothing to explain and that her conscience is clear.

Bensouda played down the accusations made in the Israeli media against her, that she had previously served under the rule of Yahya Jama, the former Gambia president accused of atrocity crimes, including murder, rape, and others, and that she had worked to protect him.

In a lengthy report to be published tomorrow in the appendix of the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Bensouda said that she was serving her country and the Gambians with dignity, integrity, sincere commitment, and within the law.

She noted that disputes with the former president Jameh in 2000 led to her leaving the position of a prosecutor in the Gambia, noting that she was shocked to discover the violations that Jameh was committing when he was president.

She denied the charges against her and that she has conclusive evidence confirming that she was not previously aware of these crimes, and that she will not hesitate to appear before any judicial committee to respond to those lies and allegations against her.

In response to a question about whether a person who works under the rule of a “cruel dictator” and later works as a prosecutor in the International Criminal Court, can speak and condemn Israel’s actions, she said, “I have nothing to explain and my conscience is clean and comfortable, and I work according to my mandate with independence, objectivity and complete integrity.” And without accusations and others, it is misleading and baseless.

The Israeli media has shunned a war against the ICC over the latter’s decision to open an investigation into war crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza.