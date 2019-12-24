Demolishes, Arrests, Land Confiscation: Israeli’s gifts to Palestinians on Christmas

Bethlehem/PNN/By Haya Abushkhaidem & Nour Qudimat

As Christmas is coming around the corner, a group of Palestinian activists, including members of the popular resistance committee dressed like Santa Clause today in Bethlehem to bring joy to the oppressed families whose houses were demolished and lands were confiscated by Israel.

The activists also wanted to spread a message to the world about Israeli violations taking place in the West Bank on the Week of Christmas.

The popular struggle coordination committee held a Santa Claus ceremony in C areas which the Israeli occupation is constantly trying to annex by displacing Palestinians and demolishing their homes.

The ceremony counts as an attempt to confirm that this is Palestinian land and that all occupation procedures in are in violation of international law.

“Palestinian Santa is restrained by Israel and it represents life in the birthplace of Jesus Christ, the city of Bethlehem, which is surrounded by the Israeli apartheid wall.” Says Munther Amira, head of the PSCC. “It is important for the world to see Israeli crimes the West Bank”.

The tour activity began in Al-Khader town in the north of Bethlehem City, where Israel demolished a house of Samih Salah a couple of days ago. “I have four kids in schools and now we have no shelter,” Samih Salah’s wife told PNN.

The activists then headed to Al-Walajah Village, northwest of Bethlehem, and visited the family of Omar Shananeer, whose house is located right behind the Separation Wall, which separates his house and isolates his family from the rest of the village with an electric gate.

The activists wanted to shed light on his suffering and also to bring joy to the children by giving them Christmas presents.

This came in accordance with the international criminal court decision to open an investigation into Israeli war crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and Jerusalem.

“It is important for those who suffer to know that we support them,” said activist Munther Amira, “because all of us Palestinians share the same pain and struggle.

It’s also important for the world to know that Palestinians are not spared from the occupation crimes even in Christmas.”

The tour ended in Al-Makhrour, an area in the northwest of Bethlehem where Palestinian lands are threatened to be confiscated by Israel.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Zawahrah sends a message of hope to the world: “I hope people from outside Palestine will light candles for the Palestinians, the followers of Jesus, the sons and grandsons of Jesus who was born to bring peace and justice, which are missed in Palestine”.

The Christmastime has now become an iconic season which Palestinians celebrate, and also attempt to highlight their cause and raise their voice to reach out for the world.