IOF arrest six Palestinians from West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning arrested six citizens from separate areas in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

According to local sources, IOF stormed a house in Qalandia camp, north of Jerusalem, and arrested a man.

IOF also arrested two Palestinians from the town of Silwan, south of Al Aqsa Mosque.

In the village of Ni’lin, west of Ramallah, soldiers arrested three Palestinians after they stormed their homes.