Watch: Christmas Parade tours the Streets of Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Thousands of people went out to the streets of Bethlehem to watch annual Christmas parade touring Palestinian cities.

The parade was launched on Friday evening, with the sound of religious hymns, heading towards the Nativity square in the presence of official and legal personalities, in addition to families, children and tourists.

The parade administration confirmed that it is returning today after the absence of two years, as it seeks to revive Christmas, starting with the cave, the shepherds, Santa, and the games factory, as it departs from Bethlehem to roam several Palestinian cities, including Ramallah, Zababdeh, and Jericho.

Ramzi Khoury, head of the Higher Presidential Committee for Follow-up on Churches Affairs, said that the Presidential Committee worked in cooperation with various authorities, headed by governorates, municipalities, and security services, to restore the convoy’s work after a three-year hiatus.

Khoury affirmed in an interview with PNN that glorious birthdays contribute to transferring the Palestinian religious and national message to the whole world, and prove to the world that we are a people who loves peace and life and adheres to its land and sanctities.

International tourists also attended the parade to send the world a message of love, joy and peace.

For his part, governor of Bethlehem, Kamel Hamid, said: The Palestinian leadership is facing the American-backed Israeli attack against our people, which is the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of the American embassy to it, the attempts to Judaize Jerusalem, considering the settlements as part of Israel, attacking the Al-Aqsa and the churches, and attempts to eliminate the patriarchs in Jerusalem, Continued home demolitions and detention in contravention of international law.