Video: Banksy releases “Scar of Bethlehem” artwork

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A new piece of art by Banksy unveils the scene of the manger of Jesus, placed in front of the Israeli separation wall, scarred in a star shape by a mortar shell.

Dubbed the “Scar of Bethlehem”, the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph are backlit through damaged concrete, chiseled pockmarks exploding out from a gaping hole in four directions to approximate the Christmas Star.

The work is installed at Banksy’s Walled-Off Hotel, where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel to cut off the occupied West Bank from Israeli territory.

“Love” and “peace” are respectively graffiti tagged in English and French on the artistic installation’s concrete blocks, while three large wrapped presents are at the forefront of the scene.

“We received the piece here at The Walled Off Hotel yesterday. The scar looks like a start and marks the nativity scene,” Wissam Salsaa’, manager of the Walled Off Hotel, told PNN.

“Banksy tried to mark the situation we live under and the scar that we have because of the wall,” Salsaa said.

“It is also important that it represents this scene in local and international media in order to also represent the Palestinian issue,” he added.

The Hotel, owned by Banksy, has “the worst view in the world” since it looks out at the separation wall built by Israel.

It is also filled with artwork by the anonymous UK artist, and has become an icon that embodies Palestinian suffering, attracting over a quarter million tourists since its opening two years ago.