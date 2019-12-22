Video: Banksy releases “Scar of Bethlehem” artwork

PNN/ Bethlehem/
A new piece of art by Banksy unveils the scene of the manger of Jesus, placed in front of the Israeli separation wall, scarred in a star shape by a mortar shell.
Dubbed the “Scar of Bethlehem”, the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph are backlit through damaged concrete, chiseled pockmarks exploding out from a gaping hole in four directions to approximate the Christmas Star.
The work is installed at Banksy’s Walled-Off Hotel, where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel to cut off the occupied West Bank from Israeli territory.
“Love” and “peace” are respectively graffiti tagged in English and French on the artistic installation’s concrete blocks, while three large wrapped presents are at the forefront of the scene.