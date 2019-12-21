Erekat: ICC decision is positive and encouraging step

RAMALLAH/PNN/

Saeb Erekat, head of the National Committee responsible for following up on the International Criminal Court (ICC), confirmed today that “the decision announced by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to request an opinion by the Pre-Trial Chamber regarding the scope of the Court’s territorial jurisdiction in the situation in Palestine is a positive and encouraging step that brings us closer to the opening of a criminal investigation into the war crimes committed in Palestine, putting an end to the impunity of the perpetrators and contributing to the achievement of justice.”

Erekat clarified: “The step taken by the prosecutors represents a confirmation of her position that the ICC has territorial jurisdiction to examine the ongoing crimes that are committed by Israel, the Occupying Power. It is the final step towards opening a criminal investigation, and it is a message of hope to our people, the victims of those crimes, that justice is indeed possible.”

He expressed hope that the Pre-Trial Chamber will end its consultations in order to conclude the preliminary examination and move immediately to the investigation. “Any delay in opening the investigation and in seeking accountability against the criminals, results in more suffering for the Palestinians people as a result of the daily crimes of the Israeli occupation,” he said.

Erekat added, “Israel’s hysterical reaction is that of a state that has put itself above international law, with a system of laws aimed at normalizing the situation of perpetual occupation, colonial-settlements and annexation, all of them inconsistent with international law. The State of Palestine has sovereignty over its territory on the 1967 borders, including East Jerusalem. According to the Rome Statute, the accession of the State of Palestine to the International Criminal Court gives the court full legal authority to pursue war crimes committed by the occupation over the territory of Palestine.”

He concluded, “While Israel, the occupying power, insists on violating its obligations under international law and UN resolutions, Palestine will provide all the required support and cooperation to the court, as it has done since its accession to the Rome Statute and the start of the preliminary investigation.”