The EU will stand ready to engage with relevant actors to support the electoral process

Jerusalem /PNN/

Participative, representative and accountable democratic institutions are key for Palestinian state-building, which is essential for the two-state solution.

The EU calls on all Palestinian factions to seek common ground and to resolve pending issues as regards the organization of the elections.

Once a presidential decree setting the timeframe for elections is issued, the EU will stand ready to engage with relevant actors to support the electoral process.

The EU has in the past years consistently supported and funded the work of the Central Elections Commission (CEC) in order to prepare for holding transparent and credible elections for all Palestinians.