PRINCE OF WALES TO VISIT ISRAEL AND THE OCCUPIED PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

Jerusalem/PNN/

The Prince of Wales will visit The Occupied Palestinian Territories at the invitation of President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, regularly visits countries around the world at the request of the British Government in order to strengthen the United Kingdom’s important international relationships.

Commenting on the announcement the British Consul General, Mr Philip Hall OBE, said, “I am delighted that The Prince of Wales has accepted President Abbas’ invitation to visit in the New Year.

This visit will build on Prince William’s visit last year and allow The Prince to add to the many warm and longstanding relationships he enjoys across the Arab world.”

Also, It was announced that His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will join commemorations marking the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau at the invitation of the President of Israel in January 2020.

The Prince of Wales is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, and the future King of the United Kingdom.

He is the father of The Duke of Cambridge who visited Jerusalem and Ramallah in June

2018.

This will be His Royal Highness’ first official visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories

and Israel.

He has previously visited Jerusalem for the funerals of President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and to pay his respects at the tomb of his grandmother,

Princess Alice of Battenberg, at the Church of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives.

The Prince of Wales is the future Supreme Governor of the Anglican Church of England and has a longstanding interest in other world faiths, including Islam and Judaism.