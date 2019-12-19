Palestine urges world to put extremist Israeli settlers on intl. terror lists

Ramallah/PNN/

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has called on the international community to place Israeli settlers involved in attacks and acts of terror against the Palestinian civilian population in the occupied territories on their terror lists, and put travel bans on them.

“There has been a noticeable increase in the level of terrorist attacks carried out by settlers against Palestinian citizens, and that the damage inflicted by these attacks on the latter’s land and property has doubled,” the ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

The statement also pointed to “the destruction and the damaging of water networks and roads that Palestinian citizens are using on a daily basis,” adding that “settlers never stopped throwing stones at Palestinian traffic.”

The ministry condemned what it termed as “organized terrorism” settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians by extremist groups such as “Paying the Price” and the “Hills Youths.”

The statement then held the Israeli regime responsible “for the serious escalation in the attacks of such organizations and the armed militias against the Palestinians.”

“The Israeli army, Israeli police, and the judiciary establishments are ensuring protection to the settlers who are involved in these attacks,” the statement said, stressing that “in rare cases some get arrested, but they get released soon.”

On December 12, scores of extremist settlers vandalized private Palestinian vehicles in the northern part of the Israeli occupied territories, slashing the tires of nearly two dozen parked cars and spraying racist graffiti on the walls of buildings.

Local residents said Israeli settlers raided the Arab village of Manshiya Zabda on Thursday morning, puncturing the tires of some 20 Palestinian-owned vehicles and spray-painting Hebrew-language anti-Arab graffiti on nearby buildings.

The phrase “Arabs are enemies, expel or kill” had been written in Hebrew on the walls of buildings.

The development took place only three days after the tires of over 160 vehicles were slashed and threatening graffiti was sprayed in the Shuafat neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Hateful slogans were spray-painted on one wall, and graffiti reading “Arabs = enemies” and “There’s no place in Israel for enemies” was also found.

Back in July 2015, a large fire broke out after settlers threw firebombs and Molotov cocktails into two Palestinian houses in the West Bank town of Duma, setting them ablaze while their inhabitants were asleep.

The arson attack killed 18-month-old baby, Ali Dawabsheh, and critically wounded his father and mother, Sa’ad and Riham, who later succumbed to their injuries. Ali’s four-year-old brother, Ahmad, who was also wounded in the assault, remained the sole survivor of the ill-fated family.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

According to human rights groups, incidents of sabotage and violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.