CEC Chairman Meets with the German Representative in Palestine

Ramallah/PNN/

CEC Chairman, Dr. Hanna Nasir, received today the German Representative in Palestine, Mr. Christian Clages, at CEC’s headquarters in Al-Bireh.

The meeting discussed CEC’s consultations with political parties which led to the acceptance of all parties to participate in the upcoming general elections in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Nasir also discussed the Israeli imposed challenges concerning elections in Jerusalem. Dr. Nasir called upon Germany and the European Union to exercise pressure on the Israeli side in this regard.

On his part, Mr. Clages praised CEC’s role in reaching a consensus among all factions to participate in elections, stressing Germany’s support for the electoral and democratic process in Palestine.