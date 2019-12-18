The CEC Receives the UN Elections Mission

Bethlehem /PNN/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) received today the United Nations electoral needs assessment mission to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming general elections.

CEC Chairman, Dr. Hanna Nasir, met with the delegation headed by Mr. Richard Gee-Political and Electoral Affairs Officer in the Middle East and briefed them on the CEC’s consultations with political parties which resulted in the acceptance of parties to participate in elections as well as the challenges the CEC faces with the Israeli authorities in relations to conducting general elections in Jerusalem.

CEO, Hisham Kuhail, discussed during the meeting the technical issues in relations with elections implementation and CEC’s technical needs.

The delegation visit is expected to last for one week during which they will assess the general environment in Palestine in preparations for elections as well as the needs of relevant election stakeholders in general.