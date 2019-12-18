Israeli planes open fire on young man south of Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli occupation planes targeted on Tuesday night a Palestinian youth east of Khan Younis, south of besieged Gaza Strip, claiming that he approached the separation fence, armed, as claimed by the Israeli army monitoring unit.

The army added that the young man who had tried to infiltrate Israel from the Gaza Strip had been wounded, and might have been killed.

The Occupation Forces prevented ambulance crews from providing treatment to the Palestinian wounded near the fence.

Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli plane fired a missile, before it opened fire with automatic weapons, towards the eastern region of Khan Younis.

So far, no details have been received from local sources in the Gaza Strip on the identity of the young man or his health condition.