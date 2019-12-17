Tulkarm: Palestinian worker shot, dozens inhale teargas fired by IOF

PNN/ Tulkarem/

ِA Palestinian worker was shot and wounded by the Israeli occupation forces at a gate near in the Apartheid Wall named “Akaba Gate” north of Qiffin, northernTulkarm, while others were suffocated from teargas inhalation west of the town.

Eyewitnesses stated that the occupation soldiers wounded a worker (whose identity is still unknown) and detained him, and prevented the citizens from approaching him for help.

At the same time, soldiers fired tear gas canisters towards the workers while trying to cross the agricultural gate west of the town of Qaffin, which resulted in dozens of them suffocating, while an Israeli reconnaissance plane flew overhead.