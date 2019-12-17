Israel demolishes Araqib Bedouin village for 169th time

PNN/ Negev/

Israeli occupation authorities on Monday demolished all structures in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Araqib in the Negev desert for the 169th consecutive time, displacing its residents.

Local official Aziz Attouri said that Israeli police forces and employees from the Bedouin development authority, which is responsible for such demolitions, stormed the village and wreaked havoc on everything.

Attouri added that the demolitions took place during the absence of the local residents who were in an Israeli court, which is responsible for studying their ownership of the land where they live

Consequently, dozens of Bedouin citizens, including children, women and elderlies, have become homeless and will suffer from the harsh weather of the desert for a while before they could have new makeshift homes again.

Araqib residents live in a constant state of fear because they expect the demolition of their village at any moment after they manage to rebuild their homes again.

However, such Israeli arbitrary, criminal and inhumane policy of demolition, uprooting and displacement will only increase the residents’ resolve and adherence to their land and village even if Israel demolishes it thousands of times.

Al-Araqib is one of several Bedouin villages in the Negev desert, which are “unrecognized” by Israel.

The demolition of al-Araqib and other villages in the Negev is a systematic Israeli policy aimed at expelling the native population from the Negev and transferring them to government-zoned areas to pave the way to expand and build settlements for Jewish communities.