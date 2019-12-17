IOF target farmers and fishermen in northern Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stationed on the northern borders of the Gaza Strip targeted, at dawn on Tuesday, the agricultural lands of the citizens adjacent to the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces opened fire intensively in the area, but no injuries were reported.

In a related context, the occupation naval forces targeted the boats of the fishermen in the Sudani area, north of Gaza City, without any reported injuries.