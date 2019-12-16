Sa’ar: There will be no Palestinian state between Jordan and the sea

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday night said that he opposes there will be no Palestinian state between Jordan and the sea, claiming that Netanyahu “made endless concessions to Abbas.”

“They are not serious about ending the conflict. They are serious about teaching their children how to hate and how to kill Jews – with stones, cars, knives, weapons and rockets,” Sa’ar said.

“All over the world they say that the two-state solution remains a path for agreement. This solution is not truly a solution. It is a two-state illusion – an illusion that has already failed for 81 years. It begins in 1937 under the British Mandate and continued with the negotiations at the time of Barak, Olmert and Netanyahu as prime ministers. The Palestinians have never been able to agree to a compromise, even when they were presented with generous offers,” he claimed.