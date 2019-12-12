“Price Tag” gangs spray hate slogans on 1948 village homes

PNN/

The “Price Tag” gangs damaged tires and sprayed racist slogans in the village of Manshiyat Zabda

in the 1948 lands.

The villagers said that they were surprised at dawn today, Thursday, to find racist slogans calling for the expulsion of the Palestinians from the lands of the 48, and obscene descriptions of the Prophet Muhammad at the entrance of the village mosque.

In addition, they sprayed the Star of David on vehicles after damaging their tires.

Last month, about tires of 70 vehicles were damaged by the same gangs in the town of Jaljulia in the Triangle.