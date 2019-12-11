The EU, Denmark and the Palestinian Authority inaugurate multipurpose buildings in Area C villages near Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

The European Union, Denmark and the Palestinian Authority inaugurated today two multipurpose buildings in Al Ma’sarah and Marah Mi’allah villages in Bethlehem governorate. Both buildings are located in Area C of the West Bank. The total area of the two buildings is 630 square meters and they will serve more than 2,000 Palestinian citizens.

The European Union provided €310,000 and Denmark provided €215,000 to support the building of the social infrastructure in Al Ma’sarah and Marah Mi’allah villages respectively.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives of the European Union, the Representative Office of Denmark in Ramallah, the Ministry of Local Government, Bethlehem Governorate, and the Municipal Lending and Development Fund, and representatives of both local councils.

The two multipurpose buildings will serve as permanent premises for the village councils and as multipurpose centres for social and public events of the local communities.

“By investing into projects in Area C, we invest in the future State of Palestine. Projects like the ones we inaugurated today will help bring a positive change to the lives of Palestinian families in this area. The EU will continue to supports projects promoting economic development and improving the quality of life of Palestinian communities in Area C in areas such as private sector, environment and agriculture,” said Simone Petroni, EU Head of Political Section

”Denmark is proud to have funded the construction of the multi-purpose hall in Marah Mi’allah. It marks Denmark’s continued strong commitment to the development of Area C in the West Bank, alongside our close partners in the EU and the Palestinian Authority. We believe such support is vital – both for the everyday life of Palestinian citizens, and for the prospects for peace and a future Palestinian state”, said Nathalia Feinberg, Head of Mission, Danish Representative Office in Ramallah.

These newly inaugurated buildings are part of the EU and Member States support to developmental interventions in Area C. All EU activity in the West Bank is fully in line with international humanitarian law. The EU provides humanitarian assistance to communities in need in Area C in accordance with the humanitarian imperative. The EU also works with the Palestinian Authority to develop Area C and support Palestinian communities.