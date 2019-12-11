Report: 29 settlements & 104 Israeli excavation projects in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

A statistical report issued by the Christian-Islamic Committee to Defend Jerusalem ans the Islamic Cooperation organization, showed that excavations under Jerusalem since 1967 have reached 104 excavations, four of which are under and around Al-Aqsa, five in Silwan, five in the Old City, and eight in other sites, and 57 fossils and tunnels penetrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The above mentioned organizations in the conclusion of a workshop warned of the danger of building a huge Jewish cemetery under the ancient cemetery that extends from Mount of Olives to the town Silwan, with an area of ​​more than 1,600 square meters with a depth of 50 meters, can accommodate more than 23 thousand graves at a cost of $ 90 million.

The Authority’s report in Jerusalem monitored 29 settlements, 15 of which are in the eastern part and the rest in the west. As for Jerusalem, there are 43 settlements on 46 thousand dunums aiming to change the nature of Jerusalem through excavations and lullabies taking place in full swing. Al-Aqsa now surrounds 105 synagogues. There are 107 mosques in Jerusalem, 43 of which are in the Old City, and 95 churches.

Hanna Issa, Secretary-General of the Christian-Islamic Committee for the Support of Jerusalem and Holy Sites, said that the most dangerous statement of US President Donald Trump’s decision, on 6-12-2017, is not only the transfer of the capital, but that the city of Jerusalem is Jewish, and therefore deny the Christian and Islamic presence in it, and destroy a road The pains, in addition to destroying the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, indicating that what the occupation is doing under Jerusalem is building a whole city under Al-Aqsa.

And Isa continued: “All of this comes within a programmed framework with the aim of emptying the city of Jerusalem of its indigenous people, creating a new Jewish character, and establishing the greater capital of Israel on an area of ​​600 square kilometers.”

For his part, the representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Palestine, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, representing the Secretary-General of the Organization Youssef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said that “in the context of media and cultural efforts that we seek to organize periodically to highlight the Islamic and Arab identity of Jerusalem and address Israeli policies aimed at judaizing it on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary With the establishment of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which embodied its firm commitment to cooperation and solidarity, foremost of which is the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, as its central issue for finding a just Israeli settlement conducive to ending the Israeli occupation.

He affirmed the commitment of the Cooperation Organization to enhance communication with the Jerusalemites to enable them and follow up the ongoing occupation aggression against them, foremost of which is the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and continue to work to coordinate positions and efforts to mobilize and defend international support, and express absolute refusal to change the legal and historical status of Al-Aqsa.

In turn, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestinian homes, Muhammad Hussein, said, “In all the eras that the Arabs have maintained their presence in Jerusalem, they have proven that Jerusalem is theirs, despite all the nations and invaders that passed through it, because today the Israeli occupation passes through it by building excavations.”

He explained that the excavations began in Jerusalem before 1967, and researchers realize that it started through a British school of archeology that was present in Jerusalem, and the first was in the Wadi Hilweh region, and then continued to demolish the Mughrabi neighborhood, which the Israeli occupation turned into a gateway to aggression most days.

A member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, head of the Jerusalem Department, Adnan Al-Husseini, stressed that the excavations in Jerusalem are part of a large conspiracy within chapters that began in the year 67, and we are living the details of this stage through unprecedented occupation practices.

In turn, the Moroccan Ambassador to the State of Palestine, Mohamed Hamzawy, expressed his country’s continued support for the steadfastness of the people of Jerusalem with all legal and sound means available to impose international legal legitimacy, international law and international humanitarian law and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem, and the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque, a sincere endowment for Muslims.