Prisoner enters his 80th day of hunger strike

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Prisoner Ahmad Zahran today has entered the 80th day in his open hunger strike, amidst serious health conditions whilst in the Israeli “Kaplan” hospital.

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) are keeping Zahran in administrative detention and continue to refuse his demands, deliberately procrastinating any solutions to his case, with the aim of bringing him to a dangerous health stage.

The Prisoner’s Club indicated that a court session will be held for Zahran on December 19th, to consider the appeal submitted in his name against the decision to confirm his four-month administrative detention.

The club said that 42-year-old prisoner Zahran started his current strike after the occupation had broken their promise to end his administrative detention in his previous strike, which lasted for 39 days, and ended in July.

The Club pointed out that the occupation detention administration imposes punitive and reprisal measures on the prisoner since his initiation of the strike, by denying him a visit to the family, obstructing the lawyers ’communication with him, his frequent transfer, and his isolation in cells that are not suitable for human life, which continued until his transfer To the hospital.

It is noteworthy that the prisoner Zahran, who is from the town of Deir Abu Mishal, is a former prisoner who spent a total of 15 years in the detention camps of the occupation. He is the father of four children.

It is worth noting that dozens of prisoners have carried out hunger strikes against administrative detention since the beginning of this year, knowing that the number of administrative prisoners is approximately (450) prisoners, the majority of whom are former prisoners.