Erekat: Palestinians have the right to feel betrayed by the silence of the international community

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Senior PLO leader, Dr. Saeb Erekat said “Palestinians have the right to feel betrayed by the silence of the international community over the racist practices committed by Israel and the United States of America, which violate international law and violate the international system.”

Erekat told PNN editor in chief, Monjed Jadou that the two state solution, which Israel is trying to terminate, is not a Palestinian demand but rather an international and American demand.

“However, we feel sorry that many countries of the world have not yet protected this solution by recognizing the Palestinian state,” Erekat said, indicating that the countries of the world should work to help the two sides and confirm the solution.

This came during an annual dinner organized by the PLO Negotiations Affairs Department on the occasion of the glorious Christmas holidays held at the Arab Orthodox Club in Beit Jala city for consuls, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Palestine alongside representatives of international humanitarian institutions and representatives Foreign, Arab and Palestinian media.

Ererkat told PNN that all American administrations were supportive of Israel, but the present administration came and took all hostile measures to the Palestinian people at various levels, starting with the closure of the Palestinian representation office and the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Finally, by the US Secretary of State saying that the Israeli settlement in the West Bank is legitimate He relied in his statement on this that America is the superpower.

On the positions of the Trump administration and the so-called deal of the century, Erekat said: “We have an authoritarian American crew that wants us to accept all of its measures that reject Palestinian rights, stressing that there is no nation that accepts these practices that violate the international legal instruments written by the United Nations and the people of the Western world, explaining that the Arabs have not They participate in writing international treaties and covenants, and consequently, the countries of the world are required to protect their principles and their humanitarian interests through a real and practical position on the ground in support of Palestinian rights, otherwise the whole world will be in danger and the Palestinians will only start.”

The Congressional decision is a blow to the Trump administration

On the other hand, Erekat expressed his thanks to the American Congress, which issued a stance calling for non-annexation, stopping settlements and supporting the two-state solution and stopping the American and Israeli measures, explaining that this stance is a blow to those who decided in this American administration to control their actions on the Palestinian people and decided to cut US aid and Its value is $ 800 million, including 350 million for UNRWA.

They also left humanitarian projects without completion and left the needy families playing with political cards in the region and trying to deal with a state here and a state there as representing the Palestinians, stressing that we, as Palestinians, have not asked D to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people.

Erekat stressed that this American administration will not have a seat as a mediator in future negotiations because they seek to perpetuate the system of apartheid two systems and one country.

“One of these systems is the system of apartheid for the Palestinians, and whoever agrees with Netanyahu must explain to his people his positions in support of injustice and persecution in violation of international law and morality through crimes.”

Erekat stressed that those who support the end of the occupation carry out noble work and those who try to link the end of the occupation to anti-Semitism are evil demons, valuing the positions of the countries of the world that reject the American policies supporting Israel.

Netanyahu is a criminal and does not believe in peace

Erekat stressed that Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu does not believe in the two-state solution and does not believe in peace.

“Netanyahu rejects the two-state solution and will burn the Middle East to stay in power,” Erekat said.

“The danger that he represents is Yemeni religious extremism, which has turned into facts on the ground based on racism that cannot be hidden and are shameful signs that the public must stand before it is too late,” he added.