CEC Chairman Briefs Mladenov on the General Elections Developments

Ramallah/PNN/

Chairman of the Central Elections Commission (CEC), Dr. Hanna Nasir, received today the United Nations Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process, Mr. Nikolai Mladenov, at CEC’s Headquarters in Al-Bireh.

Dr. Nasir briefed Mr. Mladenov on the latest developments with regards to the upcoming general elections, particularly political parties’ positive responses to President Abbas letter.

The meeting also discussed the role the United Nations play in the success of elections in the Palestinian territories, especially with regards to Jerusalem participation in the elections.