UN Deputy Secretary-General visits Jordan, renews support for UNRWA

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, visited a number installations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Amman on 9 December. During her visit, she was accompanied by Acting UNRWA Commissioner-General, Christian Saunders and the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, Mohammed Adar.

The Deputy Secretary-General received information about the Agency’s health programme and services to Palestine refugees during her visit to the Nuzha Health Centre in the north of Amman.  Ms. Mohammed received a briefing about the UNRWA education programme and met with staff and Palestine refugee students at the Nuzha Elementary Girls’ School, where she also engaged with a group of students representing the school parliament from that area.

“The role that UNRWA plays in ensuring that the protection and human development of Palestine refugees is a constant priority is remarkable,” said Mohammed. Quality health and education are key to any individual and societal well-being, and that is what I saw today in UNRWA facilities: motivated staff and inspirational children that underscore that education remains a beacon of hope for Palestinian people.” 

Acting UNRWA Commissioner-General Saunders expressed appreciation for the support that the Agency receives from the Executive Office of the UN Secretary General to its mandate towards Palestine refugees. “Today’s visit comes at a critical time when UNRWA is confronted with the worst financial crisis in its history. We know that we have an incredibly effective advocate in the Deputy Secretary-General and we highly value everything that Mohammed is doing to make sure that UNRWA receives the necessary funding so that our services to Palestine refugees continue uninterrupted,” he said.

