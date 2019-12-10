Japan funded grant  for Maghazi Community Rehabilitation Society in Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

A Grant Contract for one Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) was signed today by Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine, Masayuki Magoshi, and the representatives of Maghazi Community Rehabilitation Society for a total amount of USD 84,191.

Maghazi Community Rehabilitation Society will use the fund for constructing a Hearing Unit (11m2) and a Speech Unit (11m2) , and for providing the Hearing Unit and the Speech Unit with 13 equipment of 8 kinds. It aims at improving the rehabilitation service for the 3000 children with disability in the Society.

Magoshi congratulated the Maghazi Community Rehabilitation Society and wished them success in their projects. He emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993, the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance amounting to approximately $1.9 billion to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.