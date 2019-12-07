US House passes symbolic resolution opposing Trump on Israel policy

Washington,DC/PNN/

The US House of Representatives has passed a symbolic resolution supporting the so-called two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warning against illegal Israeli settlements, breaking with President Donald Trump’s policy of heavily backing the regime.

The lower chamber of Congress, which is controlled by Democrats, passed the non-binding resolution on Friday, largely along party lines.

The resolution is considered a warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he mulls annexing more sections of the occupied West Bank.

Israel pursuing a policy of land expropriation and settlement construction in violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

US Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from the state Michigan and a Palestinian-American, said she opposed separate states, instead favoring one state where Israelis and Palestinians would be equal.

House Republicans aligned against the measure, which they view as a partisan tool aimed at the Trump administration.

The Palestinian Authority said in a statement it viewed the vote as a response to the Trump administration’s “erroneous policy”.

“This resolution is a clear message to the U.S. administration and Israel that peace comes only through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the fulfillment of the aspirations of the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

Since he became president in January 2017, the Republican Trump has reversed long-standing US policies towards Israel and Palestine, which has drawn widespread international condemnation.

Trump recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and moved the US embassy to the city in May 2018. He has also cut American aid to Palestinians.

In March 2019, Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, a Syrian territory. And last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal.

Such measures is partly intended to boost Trump’s chances of re-election in 2020 by appealing to US evangelical Christians, a loyal voter base who believe the gathering of Jews in Israel is a prerequisite for the return of Jesus.