Completion of Project for Providing the Franciscan Sisters’ School with Solar Energy System Funded by Japan

Jericho /PNN/

Today, 5/12/2019, Mr. Masayuki Magoshi, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine , visited Jericho city to celebrate the completion of the project funded by the Government of Japan through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

A grant of USD 60,357 was extended to Franciscan Sisters’ School to achieve appropriate educational condition for 600 students from and 42 workers in the Franciscan Sisters’ School ,by installation new solar energy system to run all the air conditioners installed recently in the school .

In his speech, Mr. Masayuki Magoshi emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance to approximately USD1.9 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.