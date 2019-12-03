 PCBS: 93,000 Persons with disabilities in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3rd is an international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of the political, social, economic and cultural life. The theme of this year highlighted the importance of the participation and leadership of persons with disabilities and taking procedures for the 2030 Development Agenda.

92,710 Person with disabilities in Palestine

Persons with disabilities in Palestine constitute 2.1% of the total population; 48% in the West Bank and 52% in Gaza Strip according to the data of the Population, Housing and Establishments Census, 2017. The mobility disability accounted for the highest proportion of disabilities; 47,109 persons with mobility disabilities constituted 51% of the total persons with disabilities.

About one fifth of persons with disabilities are children under the age of 18

20% of persons with disabilities in Palestine are children under 18 years old. The percentage of male children was higher than that of females in the same age group, reaching 21% and 18% respectively. The percentage was more prevalent in Gaza Strip (22%) than in the West Bank (17%), according to the Population, Housing and Establishments Census, 2017.

Percentage Distribution of Persons with Disabilities (less than 18 years) by Region and Sex, 2017

Percentage Region and Sex 19.6 Palestine 17.3 West Bank 21.8 Gaza Strip Sex 20.8 Male 18.1 Female About 75% of persons with disabilities live in urban areas of Palestine

According to the Population, Housing and Establishments Census, 2017, the number of persons with disabilities in Palestine in urban areas reached 69,242, which represented 75% of the total number of persons with disabilities, of whom 28,563 in the West Bank which constituted 64% of the total number of persons with disabilities in the West Bank. 40,679 persons in Gaza Strip which constituted 85% of the total number of persons with disabilities in Gaza Strip. Data indicates that 13% of persons with disabilities live in the rural areas compared to 12% live in the camps of Palestine.

More than one third of persons (10 years and over) with disabilities are illiterate

Data indicated that illiteracy rates among persons aged 10 years and over with disabilities reached 32% in Palestine in 2017. The gap in illiteracy rates between the sexes is large, as the illiteracy rates among males reached 20% compared to 46% among females. The illiteracy rate in the West Bank was 35% while in Gaza Strip it was 29% among persons with disabilities aged 10 years and over.

About 46% of children with disabilities aged 6-17 years are not enrolled in education

Almost half of Palestinian children with disabilities aged 6-17 years were not enrolled in education in 2017. These rates varied between West Bank 51% and Gaza Strip 43%.

About third of the women with disabilities who are married or have been married have experienced violence by their husbands

The Violence Survey in the Palestinian Society 2019 indicated that 37% of women with disabilities who are currently married or who have been married experienced violence at least once by their husbands in Palestine, in the 12 months preceding the survey. The percentage varied considerably between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as the percentage in the West Bank reached 30% compared to 42% in Gaza Strip in the past 12 months preceding the interview for the year 2019. Meanwhile, 50% of these women who experienced violence were subjected to psychological violence While 20% of the same group subjected to physical violence at least once by their husbands.

More than one quarter of individuals (18-64 years) with disabilities who have never been married have experienced violence

The Violence Survey in the Palestinian Society 2019 indicated that 27% of persons with disabilities (18-64 years) who had never been married experienced violence at least once from a household member in Palestine in the past 12 months preceding the interview for the year 2019. The percentage varied considerably between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as the percentage in the West Bank reached 19% compared to 35% in Gaza Strip. About one third of persons (18-64 years) with disabilities who have never been married experienced psychological violence, while almost one fifth experienced physical violence.

The unemployment rate among persons with disabilities was about 37% in 2017

The 2017 Census data indicated that the unemployment rate among persons with disabilities in Palestine participating in the labour force who are aged 15 years and over was 37%, (19% in the West Bank and 54% in Gaza Strip).