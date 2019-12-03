ICC rejects probe into Israeli attack on Turkish freedom flotilla

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has again refused to open an investigation into the 2010 storming by Israeli forces of an aid flotilla heading to the Gaza strip.

Appeals judges in September ordered Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to reconsider her earlier refusals to open a formal investigation into the May 31, 2010, storming of the Mavi Marmara.

Eight Turks and one Turkish-American were killed and several other pro-Palestinian activists were wounded by Israeli commandos.

Bensouda has acknowledged that war crimes may have been committed in the raid but decided that the case wasn’t serious enough to merit an ICC probe.

On Monday, she repeated that assertion.

Israel is not a member state of the court but its nationals could have faced charges if Bensouda had opened an investigation.