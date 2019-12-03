 EU contributes €8 mln to PA payment of November salaries  

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The European Union has made today a contribution of €8 million to the payment of November salaries and pensions of more than 40,000 Palestinian civil servants and pensioners in the West Bank.

This contribution is funded by the European Union as part of its Direct Financial Support to the Palestinian Authority channelled through PEGASE[1].

The European Union Acting Representative Tomas Niklasson said that “the European Union has always been a reliable and predictable partner and will remain committed to the key policy positions with regards to Palestinians. Today’s payment to salaries and pensions for Palestinian civil servants is an illustration of the EU’s continued political engagement, as well as financial support to maintaining the viability of the two-state solution and creating the basis for a future Palestinian state. This is also in support of the Palestinian Financial Management reforms that aim at improving implementation of public policies and ensuring transparency of public expenditure”.