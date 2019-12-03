Amarneh now has a temporary cosmetic eye-shaped lens  

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian photojournalist, Moath Amarneh now has a cosmetic eye-shaped lens in the place of his left eye which was removed.

The eye was placed at a cosmetic eye center in Haifa, and will be replaced by a permanent lens once the fractures in Moaath’s face are healed and the risk is gone.

Amarneh still has a bullet landed in his skull, which could not be removed due to the sensitivity of the area.

The eye will not be fitted before the fracture is repaired.

On November 15, an Israeli soldier fired a rubber coated bullet in the West Bank town of Surif, and shrapnel from the bullet hit Amarneh, a photographer for the London-based news agency Sanad and for the West Bank-based media production company GMedia, in his left eye, according to news reports and a statement from Sanad.

Amarneh was covering a protest by Surif residents against Israel’s plan to seize Palestinian land for the construction of a wall when some young Palestinians began to throw stones at Israeli soldiers, who opened fire at them.

A wide solidarity campaign was laucnehd in support of Moath under the title “The eye of the truth will not be blinded,” demanding the Israeli Occupation Authorities to stop targeting Palestinian journalists.