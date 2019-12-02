Israeli soldiers beat Palestinian teen, fracture his leg

PNN/ Nablus/

A Palestinian teen on Sunday overnight sustained fractures in his leg after he was severely beaten by Israeli soldiers during raids on Nablus.

Omar Ramadan, 16, from Tel village, southwest of Nablus, was injured in the leg. after the Israeli occupation forces chased him and fractured his right foot. He was detained for two hours in the Gilad settlement on Palestinian land, his father, Abdel-Fattah Ramadan said.

Abdel-Fattah said doctors had told him that Omar had an open fracture in his right leg and needed surgery.