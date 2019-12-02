Israel unveils new plan in Ibrahimi mosque

PNN/ Hebron/

The Israeli Channel 7 on Monday unveiled an Israeli plan to make additions inside the Ibrahimi Mosque in the center of Hebron.

The channel said that the project, worth about half million shekels, includes designing an elevator and other additions for the use of settlers.

Coordinator of the territory affairs of the Israeli government, Kamil Abu Rokon, sent a letter to the Hebron municipality months ago asking them to ratify the work, telling them that the rejection of this project would mean putting the military hand on the area and carry out repair work unilaterally.”

The Hebrew channel explained that the responsibility of the area of ​​the Ibrahimi Mosque follows the Islamic endowments in Hebron based on the Hebron agreement, but that if the municipality rejects the project will be implemented in spite of them.

The occupation authorities are accelerating the pace to Judaize large parts of Hebron, especially in the central area where the old city is located.