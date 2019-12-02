Brother of martyr Abu Dyak among 18 Palestinians arrested in Israeli raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forace (IOF) on Monday overnight arrested 18 Palestinians, two of whom are children, in addition to the brother of martyr Sami Abu Dyak.

Palestine Prisoner Society (PPS) said that IOF arrested at least 10 Palestinians from Jerusalem, including two teens aged 12 and 16.

In the northern West Bank, an Israeli military raid was conducted in Silat al-Dahr village, southwest of Jenin city, resulting in the detention of the brother of Sami Abu Dyak, who recently died in an Israeli prison due to medical negligence.

Meanwhile, PPS confirmed that two Palestinians were arrested from the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, and four Palestinians were arrested during a raid of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

In Ramallah district, PPS said Israel detained a Palestinian resident of Qalandia refugee camp.