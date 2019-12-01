General strike in Beit Awwa while Israel refuses to return martyr body

PNN/ Hebron/

A general strike was announcei n Beit Awwa town, southwest of Hebron this morning to mourn the death of Badawi Khaled Masalmeh (18 years old) who was killed last night by the Israeli occupation forces, and the arrest of two other young men near a bypass road passing by the town.

Fatah movement and the forces of the town and its various bodies announced a commercial strike, in addition to schools, and various aspects of life, in protest against the killing of the youth.

The army was heavily deployed in the town hours after the soldiers opened fire on the martyr under the the pretext of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a settler vehicle passing by on the road leading to the settlement of Nahjhot, southwest of Dura.

The mayor of Beit ‘Awwa’ Abd al-Karim al-Masalmeh confirmed that the Palestinian liaison informed them of the decision of the Israeli occupation to refuse to extradite the body of the martyr “Badawi al-Masalmeh” and to continue his detention with the occupation.